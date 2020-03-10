The city of Binghamton Planning Commission voted unanimously for the redevelopment of Number 5 restaurant, with plans are to transform Number 5 restaurant into a convenience store and gas station.

Developer Brett Pritchard said the new site will also include a bank that is yet to be determined. Construction could begin as soon as this spring.

"A non-traditional convenient store…a place where you could actually go, sit down, have a small meeting in there, get a coffee in there and a specialty offering as far as food as well," said Pritchard.

Owner of Number 5 restaurant Jim McCoy said he plans to stay open until the end of May. McCoy also said he plans to merge the Number 5 restaurant with his other business in Endicott, Lampy's.

The new dining spot will be called McCoy's Chop Block and will transform the current restaurant in Endicott.

Construction on the Number 5 Commons is expected to take at least a year.