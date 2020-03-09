NATIONWIDE — The New York Stock Exchange has halted stock trading for 15 minutes as the S&P 500 fell 7 percent on Monday and the Dow dropped 1,800 points at the open, which tripped the circuit breakers that stopped trading at the market.

While trading has resumed, the steep drop followed similar falls in Europe after a fight among major crude-producing countries jolted investors already on edge about the widening fallout from the outbreak of the new coronavirus. Indexes in London and Frankfurt dropped by more than 7 percent.

The benchmark for Italy, where the industrial and financial heartland was put in lockdown, fell 11 percent. Oil prices are down about 20 percent, deepening a rout that began when Saudi Arabia, Russia and other producers failed to agree on cutting output. Bond yields sank to new lows.

The abrupt plunge in markets added to the anxiety over the coronavirus, rattling markets and sending investors in search of safe havens like bonds.

"A blend of shocks have sent the markets into a frenzy on what may only be described as 'Black Monday,'" said Sebastien Clements, analyst at financial payments platform OFX.

"A combination of a Russia vs. Saudi Arabia oil price war, a crash in equities, and escalations in coronavirus woes have created a killer cocktail to worsen last week’s hangover."

In Saudi Arabia, the Riyadh stock exchange suspended trading of state-owned oil giant Saudi Aramco after its share price sank by the daily 10 percent limit at the opening.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.