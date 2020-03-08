Get your axe throwing skills ready. The newest Hatchets and Hops location is set to open on March 26th in the Black Rock neighborhood.

Axe throwing is something that has quickly taken off, often an attraction for friends, family and even business gatherings.

The owners of Hatchets and Hops are not opening up a second location in Buffalo, but expanding to Brooklyn at the end of the month.

Their first location, which was one of the first ax throwing clubs in the country, is along Main Street in downtown. The second location is set to open up along Tonawanda Street, inside the Black Rock Freight House, which also will be the site of residential lofts.

This new business is a sign the Black Rock neighborhood is on the rise, something that the Grant-Amherst Business Association President says up until recently, has been a little slow.

"You know for a long time, Black Rock was looked down upon economically,” said Lou Haremski. “We took a bit of hit. We are seeing some nice things happening. Five years ago, most people couldn't imagine wanting to go there."

The Site Manager for Hatchets and Hops, Hannah Mason, says this bigger location will allow them to hold 80 people at a time, whereas the original location can only hold 45.

Their Main Street location has three axe throwing bays and their Tonawanda Street location will have four.

This will also allow them to increase the number of walk-ins they can accommodate. Mason sad the location allows the business to be a part of the Black Rock resurgence.

"I think it was a combination of a new neighborhood that's on the frontier of development and we love to be a part of innovation and then it's just an awesome building,” said Mason. “It's so historical and it just screams axe throwing."

People can start making reservations on March 10 and on the 26th. There will be an open house with free axe throwing from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.