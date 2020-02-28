Baldwinsville is about to see some changes.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced Thursday the first phase for the Village Main Street Program.

The project will fix up the sidewalks, street lighting, trees and store fronts along Genesee Street in Baldwinsville.

The plan will cost almost $500,000, coming from county grants and village funds.

Officials hope to get more businesses to move in.

“Hopefully it will open the door for more businesses people to want to be in Baldwinsville,” said Baldwinsville Mayor Richard Clark. “We have a couple of empty store fronts it would be nice if this encouraged people [to say] ‘look they're fixing up the downtown, I want to be a part of that.’

If this project goes as planned, lawmakers could move on to phase two, which will include more renovations.