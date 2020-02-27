Dog owners around Rochester have another option when it comes to doggie daycare during work hours or vacation.
Brian's Doghouse, a dog care center, recently opened on Lincoln Avenue, just north of Chili Avenue, in a former Kodak industrial building. Owner Brian Grennon left his 18-year industrial sales career to open the dog care center.
"We are very interactive with the dogs. I am in there playing and giving them something to do so they're not just sleeping on the couch. I want this to be an all-inclusive area. I want to do pet adoptions here and dog training here. I just want to get the community involved," said Grennon.
The 4,000 square-foot facility is divided into different areas. There's an area for large breed dogs, small dogs, a relaxation area and a dog grooming station. Brian’s Doghouse is located in the Lincoln Business & Sports Park in the 19th Ward.
“People do not want to leave the dogs at home all day alone in a crate or when they go on vacation," said Grennon. "My clients are coming from all around. I have people all the way from Hamlin. I think for people who work in the city this is on their way from just about anywhere. It’s a nice convenient spot.”
Brian’s Doghouse is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. — Monday through Friday.
Overnight boarding is expected to be available in March.