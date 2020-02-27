Dog owners around Rochester have another option when it comes to doggie daycare during work hours or vacation.

Brian's Doghouse, a dog care center, recently opened on Lincoln Avenue, just north of Chili Avenue, in a former Kodak industrial building. Owner Brian Grennon left his 18-year industrial sales career to open the dog care center.

A former Kodak building has a new tenant that's all about the dogs.🐾 Brian's Doghouse is a dog care center that's now open on Lincoln Ave. just north of Chili Ave. in #ROC We're checking it out #YourMorningRochester #dogs #doggiedaycare @SPECNewsROC #smallbiz @BrianDoghouse pic.twitter.com/YzMbCPAEtU — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) February 27, 2020

"We are very interactive with the dogs. I am in there playing and giving them something to do so they're not just sleeping on the couch. I want this to be an all-inclusive area. I want to do pet adoptions here and dog training here. I just want to get the community involved," said Grennon.

The 4,000 square-foot facility is divided into different areas. There's an area for large breed dogs, small dogs, a relaxation area and a dog grooming station. Brian’s Doghouse is located in the Lincoln Business & Sports Park in the 19th Ward.

@BrianDoghouse is open Monday-Friday 7-7. Brian Grennon worked in industrial sales for 18 years. He decided to turn his love for dogs into a career. His dog care center is on Lincoln Ave #ROC It opened in Jan. @SPECNewsROC #YourMorningRochester pic.twitter.com/TjpjygpRWc — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) February 27, 2020

“People do not want to leave the dogs at home all day alone in a crate or when they go on vacation," said Grennon. "My clients are coming from all around. I have people all the way from Hamlin. I think for people who work in the city this is on their way from just about anywhere. It’s a nice convenient spot.”

Brian’s Doghouse is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. — Monday through Friday.

Overnight boarding is expected to be available in March.