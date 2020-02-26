Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren is extending an invitation for all former Rochester residents to consider living in the city.

City Hall is teaming up with Visit Rochester to showcase the city and all it has to offer through a new initiative called Welcome Home Roc 2020.

"Whether you want to enjoy one of our many parks, cultural arts events or even sit on the front porch with your neighbors or city, our city, our native sons and daughters are welcoming you back home in 2020," said Warren said. "We are no longer a company city. We are a city of companies.”

This includes companies like Eastman Business Park, where more than 60 businesses are up and running.

The new initiative comes at a time when Greater Rochester Enterprise says job growth has picked up compared to a year ago.

"We're coming off one of our best years as an organization and I think in addition to the work we're seeing there are companies growing and thousands of jobs available throughout the region," said Greater Rochester Enterprise President, Matt Hurlbutt.

The Wall Street Journal published a poll that ranks the 2019 job market, and it placed Rochester at 53. The city ranked in the bottom three metropolitan cities in the country to find work.

"There are hundreds of metropolitan areas that rank below Rochester, so it's all a matter of perspective of where we see growth," said Hurlbutt.

City Hall officials said the tide is turning and it’s hoping Welcome Home ROC 2020 will renew civic pride.

"I think we are going to have a great year of just celebrating our community and all that's great about our community," Warren said.