The race against the clock and the cracking of the codes keep the adrenaline pumping at LOCKED: A Rochester Escape Room on Buell Road in Gates.

Andy Houck and his wife Caitlin say they were pretty much 'forced' to go to an escape room in Florida. They loved it so much they decided to open LOCKED in Rochester and Syracuse.

Pay to get locked up, solve some puzzles and clues to get out-- Yes, that's what's happening inside LOCKED: A Rochester Escape Room. We're checking it out on Buell Rd. near the #Rochester airport on #YourMorningRochester @SPECNewsROC #escapegame #escaperoom #familyfun #ROC pic.twitter.com/SOUlkFa0bv — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) February 26, 2020

“Yes, about four years ago we literally got dragged to our first escape room and we have been hooked ever cents so never in my wildest dreams would I have thought that it would be something that we would be involved in,“ said Andy.

You have 60 minutes to solve puzzles, find clues and open locks to get out of each of the three, Rochester-themed escape rooms.

LOCKED has three Rochester-themed escape rooms. Andy Houck and his wife Caitlin opened Locked after they experienced the escape room craze in Florida. They had such a blast they decided to make the investment and open their own in #ROC and #CUSE #escaperoom @SPECNewsROC pic.twitter.com/7eWEgxSQEC — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) February 26, 2020

“We wanted to keep everything local and hit on some of the urban legends and some of the things about Rochester that make the community great,” Andy said.

“It is fun watching people, they will sometimes argue in the rooms and at the same time just have a great time with family and friends. It’s all props, some people get nervous and think that you are locked in the room but it is all part of the game,” said Caitlin.

Could ya? Would ya? Get locked in 🔒 and solve the clues to get out of LOCKED : A Rochester Escape Room on Buell Rd. near the #ROC airport. @SPECNewsROC #YourMorningRochester pic.twitter.com/hDwIX2gd05 — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) February 26, 2020

LOCKED: A Rochester Escape Room is located at 200 Buell Road near the Greater Rochester International Airport in Gates. Escape room reservations can be made online or by phone at (585) 369-7407.