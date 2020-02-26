An Albany bodega could be declared a "nuisance property" by the city's zoning board.

Delaware Grocery sits on the corner 2nd and Judson Streets in one of the most violent areas in the city.

Before a meeting Wednesday night, customers of Delaware Grocery were vocal not to close the bodega.

According to the complaint filed by the city, there were three fatal shootings outside the grocery store between December 2018 and December 2019. pic.twitter.com/ajGliIiEWD — Jaclyn Cangro (@JaclynCangro) February 26, 2020

Back in December, city officials called for it to be shut down, citing a high number of shootings in its vicinity. Officials say since December 2018, there have been three fatal shootings.

But customers say closing the store would be devastating, explaining they rely on it for things like groceries and baby formula.

"The store ain't touching nobody and it's not killing nobody. If they want to, if they've got a problem with the killings going on, that's what the cops are for, to do the investigations on the people that are doing the shootings," says Raymell Ellison, who has shopped at Delaware Grocery for years.

I also spoke to David Bowen, who delivers to Delaware Grocery. He says the owners always ask him questions, taking an interest in him beyond the job.



That’s something I heard from several customers.



The owner and employees would not comment to me today. pic.twitter.com/bMMwCfcvf8 — Jaclyn Cangro (@JaclynCangro) February 26, 2020

Many have said it cannot be held responsible for the violence, and more should to be done to prevent loitering in the area instead.

Customers worry if the store closes, they won't have many other shopping options. They also say the owners aren't promoting the violence.