Delta Sonic is expanding in Irondequoit, development which the town supervisor says is much needed in the area.

The intersection at Hudson Avenue and Ridge Road is one of Irondequoit’s busiest. Some residents say when the Delta Sonic gets busy too, it can be a problem.

The Delta Sonic gas station and car wash has been on Ridge Road for years. But often cars waiting to enter the site can be left out in the road due to a lack of space.

“The last thing you want on a busy road is cars stacking up like that, and cars making a left hand turn where there’s a lot of congestion," Irondequoit town supervisor Dave Seeley said. "That’s not good.”

Last year Delta Sonic began developing on land next door to bring in a new detail shop, gasoline stations, and store with entrances from both Hudson Avenue and Ridge Road. With all the additional space, Seeley hopes it’ll ease congestion.

“It’s certainly a business we want. But we want to make sure it’s not interfering with traffic on that busy corridor,” Seeley said.

Ridge Road is a dated economic development corridor, with many of the businesses dating back to the 70s and 80s. Seeley is glad to see development happening, with more on the horizon.

“Anytime a business is willing to invest in your community, it’s a good sign of your economy," Seeley said. "It means your residents are utilizing those businesses, it means there’s a marketable reason to do that.”

Development of the new Delta Sonic is expected to finish later this year, though the exact date is unclear.