A bookstore in the village of Brockport that’s been selling books to generations of families says it's facing the possibility of closing if business doesn't pick up soon.
Lift Bridge Book Shop has been a staple on Main Street in Brockport since 1972. Owners John and Sarah Bonczyk are urging the community to shop local and buy local. Online shopping and eBooks are proving tough competition for the independently owned bookstore.
"It is difficult personally," said John. "You do not want people to think that you are unsuccessful and that you are the ones who are not making this work, but we had a lot of outside factors and we've been trying our hardest to make this work and we want the community to know we appreciate them. We need those extra customers and if that happens we can still be here."
The couple shared a heartfelt thank you letter and call for help to customers. A picture of that note was shared hundreds of times on social media. Business picked up over the weekend. They hope that momentum continues.
“It’s about shopping local. It is not just us. We are here saying we are struggling," said John. "All the shops in town pretty much are locally-owned. They are your neighbors. There’s a comic book store, a bicycle shop and crafting shop. You can pretty much get what you need right here in town.“
The Lift Bridge Book Shop is located at 45 Main Street in Brockport. It's open seven days a week.