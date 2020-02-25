Empire Farm Brewery’s doors closed last fall but there is been plenty to talk about in Cazenovia on the rebranding and reopening.

But many neighbors are worried about what that means.

“I would love it to be great. I am concerned with the total overhaul and the size, the capacity they are changing it to, and the sound,” said Cazenovia resident Jasmeen Barnes.

Meier’s Creek Brewing Company plans to expand.

The list of changes includes enclosing the patio to make a three-season room, adding parking to accolade the 380-person capacity, and reviving the “farm” part of “farm brewery.”

The developer also wants to add trees, berms and fences to protect neighbors, like Jody Reynolds.

“The Feldmeiers have really been very receptive and very willing to talk to neighbors and have taken a lot of our suggestions to heart," Reynolds said. "And that’s pretty unusual, so it’s not as adversarial as it might be otherwise."

On Monday night, the Village of Cazenovia Planning Board talked about the potential impacts of the expansion.

Planning board members still have some questions.

“I think we’re more concerned about what’s the appropriate use and what are the impacts," said Board Chairman Richard Huftalen. "You know, it’s unfortunate it’s in the state. It’s in right now, but we’re hopeful it gets redeveloped and it becomes an asset to the village."

Meier’s Creek could open a brewery in the current building without going through this process with the planning board.

The board is accepting written comment through next Monday and the next planning board meeting is in two weeks.

The opening date depends on approvals.