Hegedorn's Supermarket in Webster is expecting a smooth transition when the state enacts its plastic bag ban on March 1st.

Jon Gonzalez of Hegedorn's says the store has placed racks selling reusable bags at the front in hopes that shoppers will make the change.

"I really think people will adjust and I think it will become normal fairly quickly," said Gonzalez.

He adds they will also be ready if people don't get them right away.

"We've stocked up on a ton of paper bags. We got a huge stock in the back because don't exactly how many customers are going to transition from plastic to the reusable. A lot might use paper so we have a lot ready to roll," said Gonzalez.

While some shoppers have already made the switch to reusable bags, Peter Poulakis and Rob Gunther have not.

"I'm going to make an attempt to go to the reusable," said Poulakis.

"I don't have any of the reusable yet but I will," said Gunther.

Gonzalez is concerned about the cost of papers bags, but believes getting rid of plastic bags will be good for the environment.

"Right now a paper bag costs roughly five times as much as plastic bag and when everyone isn't able to buy plastic anymore and they are all buying paper, then we are worried about a supply shortage because they are so many people buying paper bags, so does the cost go from where it is today and skyrocket. I don't really know that is fear we have as a business," Gonzalez explained.

Poulakis and Gunther also support the ban.

"Probably surprised that it took this long to start getting more serious about it," said Poulakis.

"I think plastic has its place in society but there's way too much single use plastic in the world," added Gunther.