In January, the town of Fredonia was announced as the winner for Season 5 of Small Business Revolution, of out thousands of small towns across the country.

Now, seven businesses have been chosen to receive part of a half a million dollar makeover on the show.

This past week, Amanda Brinkman along with Series Director Matt Maylor visited the village, looking at the top 21 businesses applying to be on the Hulu show.

The winners are:

Fresh & Fancy Flowers & Gifts, Literacy Volunteers of Chautauqua County, The Hair Bar, Om Nohm Gluten Free, Nyce and Clean Premium Detailing, The Vineyards Golf Course, Lena’s Pizza and Sub Shop.

Village leaders say on March 6 there will be a rally to welcome Brinkman and co-host Ty Pennington. It will take place on Church Street at 6:00 p.m.

Filming is also set to begin next month.