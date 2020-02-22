At the intersection of Clinton Street and Bailey Avenue, the Niagara Frontier Food Terminal still remains, the location of a once mecca for food production.

As times changed, that demand dwindled.

Now, a new vision for the future of the food terminal has formed with plans to bring the community together.

"In today's day in age, people feel really isolated; they don't want to leave the house,” Andrea Gollhardt, Post-Industrial Productions managing director. “They want to sit at home and be on their computers. They don't really have a means or a reason to go out and really engage with each other."

Matt Wattles, who manages about 400,000 square feet at the Terminal, wants to transform this area into a destination combining food with the arts. And Buffalo’s theatre group Post-Industrial Productions would like to be a part of that vision.

"The mission behind this project is reactivating a former industrial space to performance space that will fulfill the mission of Post-Industrial Productions in the sense that reclaiming older space, bringing new life and new vitality to not just old spaces, but old work, new work," said the organization’s Treasurer Matthew Chavez.

Board members plan to convert 3,400 square feet of space at the food terminal into a community arts center.

"So this is going to be sort of the main entrance to our space. We’re envisioning that patrons will come up through the parking lot and up through this door. We're going to have sort of a mural here because we do have some neighbors who are artists," said the organization’s Marketing Director Joshua Robinson.

Post-Industrial Productions hopes to raise $15,000, with the goal of having the space up and running by the fall of 2020.

If you’re interested in learning more, visit the organization’s campaign.