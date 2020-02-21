Some airports in the Southern Tier may be seeing fewer employees.

That's because the FAA will be relocating "highly compensated" air traffic controllers from the Elmira and Binghamton airports.

Those transferred will go to the Scranton-Willkes Barre airport in Pennsylvania.

The change is part of the FAA's new cost saving plan, which plans to use resources in a better way.

Officials said this will not change day-to-day operations at the airport.

"It’s not going to affect safety, it's not going to affect flights, it’s not going to affect anything that the actual public will notice,” said Commissioner of Aviation Mark Heefner.

The FAA expects to begin initial planning this year.