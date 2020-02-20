A historic restaurant in Binghamton has an uncertain future.

Number 5 restaurant opened in 1978 but Binghamton city officials aren't sure what’s going to happen to it now.

Longtime owner Jim McCoy said he's ready for retirement and plans for the property include a gas station, convenience store and bank.

Residents voiced concerns at the last Binghamton Planning Commission meeting.

They said they worry about traffic in the area, despite their desire to not see the historic site go to waste.

"People are in favor of investment but they're worried about the traffic more than anything I guess. The developer, to his credit he's been meeting with neighbors, he's had meetings with the planning commission and he does change the plan," said Binghamton City Councilman Joe Burns.

"We certainly want something in there nice but if you look at the renderings and the landscaping and everything else, it will be really nice," said Binghamton City Councilman Phil Strawn.

The Number 5 Restaurant is built on a historic site and used to be a fire station; officials say the building will not be torn down.

We will know more about the project after the Binghamton Planning Commission takes a vote on March 9.