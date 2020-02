A well known Rochester restaurant is reopening for business — but with a new name and new menu.

The former Sticky Lips BBQ at Culver Road and Atlantic Avenue will reopen as Sticky Soul and BBQ.

It adds a new soul food-inspired menu highlighted by Jamaican flavors.

Sticky Lips closed at that location in 2018. The Sticky Lips BBQ Juke Joint on Jefferson Road in Henrietta remains open.

You can check out the new Sticky Soul and BBQ when the restaurant opens at 4 p.m. on Thursday.