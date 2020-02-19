More money and jobs are coming to Tioga County — this time to the Lockheed Martin plant in Owego.

The funding is part of the National Defense Authorization Act and will go toward two major military projects.

Workers will be making a laser weapon for navy ships which will defend against drones and incoming missiles.

They'll also work on several combat and Marine One helicopters.

"To know that the workers here at this plant will put the final touches on that piece of equipment which will fly our commander-in-chief around the country is quite an honor,” said Democratic Rep. Anthony Brindisi.

Lockheed Martin plans to fill nearly 120 job openings this year between its plants in Owego and Syracuse.