Anchor Glass in Elmira finished a major renovation of its facility.

$51 million brought this bottling plant, built in 1912, up to 2020 standards, allowing the facility to make almost 4 million containers a day.

“Anchor Glass is the supplier of many of the craft breweries in New York State which are up around 1,100 versus 400 a few years ago and having a supplier like this close to you reduces your costs," said Keith Hayes, New York Power Authority.

The funding for the project came from ReCharge New York. Lowering energy costs for businesses willing to create or keep jobs in the state.

“You don’t know what your energy prices are going to be next week, next month, or next year. Under this program those prices are stable, and predictable, and low cost," said Hayes.

Anchor Glass Container has 240 full time employees.

“Helping Anchor Glass achieve low cost electric costs obviously helps their bottom line which means we can keep employees here they can keep the company here so I think it really secures the foundation of what’s going on here and what Anchor GLass has meant for so many years to the community and all the jobs its provided.”

The update included a new flint furnace, allowing production of an additional six hundred thousand bottles per day.

According to the New York Power Authority, the ReCharge NY program has created almost 750 jobs in the region since it began in 2012. The low rate Anchor Glass will be seeing on its power bill comes with a seven year contract.

