A Rochester art studio is offering art classes and workshops for all ages and all skill levels.

This week, during February break, the Coloring on Canvas studio on South Avenue in Rochester is all about kids art adventures. Students are learning how to draw, paint, and illustrate.

Let's learn to draw!🎨All this week it's Art Camp for kids at the Coloring on Canvas studio in Rochester. There are all kinds of art adventures for all ages year-round. We're at the studio in the South Wedge LIVE 🎥on #YourMorningRochester #art @SPECNewsROC @ColoringOnCanva #ROC pic.twitter.com/1x5kFxhFJG — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) February 18, 2020

Collavani McLeod is an accomplished artist who is helping all of Rochester get creative. She opened Coloring on Canvas five years ago.

"I have an amazing staff and all of my staff is super creative so in turn so we help people get creative," said McLeod. "We have everything you could possibly think of. We have jewelry design, ink, design classes for adults and kids. You name it and we have it."

Check out Coloring on Canvas on 700 South Ave #ROC Artist Collavanni McLeod hosts workshops and classes for all ages. Drawing, anime, manga, painting, fairy gardens and hand-illustrated canvasses. @ColoringOnCanva @SPECNewsROC #art #manga #anime pic.twitter.com/lbq96P0GS9 — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) February 18, 2020

McLeod works in several mediums and is also a mural artist. Her work can be seen in more than two dozen Rochester city schools.

"I get to see the young people and I get to see them find their creative voices. Kids will say that they can’t draw or paint or can’t do this or that but they really can," McLeod said. "That is what we do at Coloring on Canvas — helping them discover their creative person. I like being around kids. This is the best time to do it when there is no school and it is snowy outside. Come inside and get your creative juices going."

Joshua and Zoe are getting busy painting their pixie houses 🏡 @ColoringOnCanva It’s kid art camp for Feb Break. There are workshops for all ages all year here and private events too. Looking for a creative birthday party—it’s here! @SPECNewsROC #roc #YourMorningRochester #art pic.twitter.com/FFzAAVFWyt — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) February 18, 2020

Workshops are held year-round and include polymer clay classes, jewelry making, anime, and vinyl art. The studio is also open for private parties and team building. Coloring on Canvas is located at 700 South Avenue in Rochester's South Wedge neighborhood.