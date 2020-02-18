A Rochester art studio is offering art classes and workshops for all ages and all skill levels.
This week, during February break, the Coloring on Canvas studio on South Avenue in Rochester is all about kids art adventures. Students are learning how to draw, paint, and illustrate.
Collavani McLeod is an accomplished artist who is helping all of Rochester get creative. She opened Coloring on Canvas five years ago.
"I have an amazing staff and all of my staff is super creative so in turn so we help people get creative," said McLeod. "We have everything you could possibly think of. We have jewelry design, ink, design classes for adults and kids. You name it and we have it."
McLeod works in several mediums and is also a mural artist. Her work can be seen in more than two dozen Rochester city schools.
"I get to see the young people and I get to see them find their creative voices. Kids will say that they can’t draw or paint or can’t do this or that but they really can," McLeod said. "That is what we do at Coloring on Canvas — helping them discover their creative person. I like being around kids. This is the best time to do it when there is no school and it is snowy outside. Come inside and get your creative juices going."
Workshops are held year-round and include polymer clay classes, jewelry making, anime, and vinyl art. The studio is also open for private parties and team building. Coloring on Canvas is located at 700 South Avenue in Rochester's South Wedge neighborhood.