Home decor retailer Pier 1 Imports is now filing for bankruptcy.

The company said it made the announcement after racking up $59 million in losses.

The statement said Pier 1 has cut a deal with lenders to get $250 million in financing.

And now, the company is focusing on looking for a buyer.

Pier 1 had already been in the process of closing hundreds of stores, but it still has about 500 locations up and running.

The company is the latest brick-and-mortar retailer to fall victim to online competitors like Amazon and big box chains Target and Walmart.