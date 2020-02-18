National retail chain Pier 1 Imports has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection while it pursues a sale of the company.

The Texas-based home furnishing retailer has a presence in the Rochester area.

The Webster and Victor locations are still listed on the company website, but the manager at the Henrietta store says that location is shutting down, and the Greece location also says it is closing.

There is no indication at this time when they will close or the number of employees impacted.

Pier 1 already announced it was closing up to 450 stores and all of its stores in Canada.

The company said it plans to keep its other stores open while it works through the bankruptcy.