Some residents in the Town of Montgomery say the area's infrastructure isn't ready to deal with the extra traffic from the construction of a more than one-million square foot Amazon facility off routes 17-K and 747.

“We’re not happy with this approval, we’re not happy with any approval that’s before our planning boards. We think they need to slow down,” says Residents Protecting Montgomery co-founder Don Berger.

“There’s no prevision within the zoning code, or building code, or any of the town codes for a warehouse of this size,” said Lemer Pavlick Realty Owner Barbara Lemer. “It was never contemplated at the time these rules were written.”

Town of Montgomery Supervisor Brian Maher says the location is appropriate for the development because it is not near a high density residential area.

“During any planning process you're not going to win over everyone, everyone will always have some concerns, but I am confident in pour town planning board and everyone that was involved," said Maher.

Amazon is still moving forward with the construction even though there is still pending litigation moving through the court system.

“It’s only a matter of weeks before both of these cases would be heard before a judge. My feeling is always let the judge decide. Let our judicial process proceed without intervention from any entity,” says Lerner.

Opponents believe Amazon is moving ahead with the construction to meet a March 31 deadline. After that, federal tree cutting restrictions are in effect to avoid disturbing the habitat of the Indiana Bat.