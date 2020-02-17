Smoke could be seen for miles Thursday afternoon as Home Central in Vestal was the site of a massive fire.

Multiple agencies responded to the warehouse center, which was later destroyed. Because it was mostly housed lumber, the fire quickly spread.

Luckily, the retail center was saved, and none of the roughly 15 employees were injured.

"It was amazing that no one was hurt. We had some employees that really tried to save some items like trucks, forklifts, and maybe put a little too much on line, same with first responders, and we're just really blessed no one was injured," said Home Central President and CEO Katherine Whittemore.

Following the blaze, the community began rallying behind the local staple.

"Phone calls, emails, people bring us lunch, offering trucks, offering all kinds of help with cleanup and just trying to get us back on our feet, customers telling us they're going to be even more loyal than they already were," said Whittemore.

Home Central has been in business since the 1970s. Owners said it's the community's response over those years that encourages them to never give up.

"I had an employee that worked in Vestal come up to me Friday and say, 'I have five kids and a wife, and that's seven mouths you're feeding, and it's really important to me that you're still giving me a job even though there's no place for me to work right now,' " Whittemore said.

Home Central hopes to its their business back up and running as soon as possible. In the meantime, Home Central will continue to operate its Owego and Candor stores while the Vestal site rebuilds.

The business has since committed to rebuild and thanks the community for its outpouring of support.