The latest effort coming out of Buffalo City’s Hall involves cracking down on owners of neglected commercial properties.

“We don’t want any business owners to have the same experience that the owners of Two Wheels Bakery did,” said Lou Petrucci, the deputy commissioner of permit and inspection services for the city of Buffalo.

Two Wheels Bakery used to be located at 435 Ellicott Street in Buffalo until it had no choice but to relocate. The building it was in partially collapsed twice last year, leading crews to demolish it. This raised eyebrows after city officials found the structure was neglected by its owner.

“We will go after them and we’re not going to put up with it anymore,” said James Comerford Jr., Buffalo’s commissioner of Permit & Inspection Services.

On Saturday, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown introduced a series of new code enforcement measures aimed to crack down on commercial property neglect in Buffalo.

“We’re going to be putting pressure on people who own these properties to either do something with them or transfer them to somebody who will,” Brown said.

The measures include creating a new administrative hearing process to work with owners, aiding inspectors in identifying unstable structures earlier, proposing legislation to seek higher fines and stiffer penalties for noncompliance, and in extreme cases, trying to obtain ownership of problem properties when the owners refuse to implement critical repairs.

“What we’re trying to do here is to save our older buildings,” said Comerford.

The city has compiled a list of more than 200 commercial properties deemed “in poor condition.” Crews spent Saturday inspecting 30 of them including one on Guilford Street.

“We did a partial demolition on the building earlier and now since that point another section of the building has collapsed on the Reed side portion of the building, but it’s part of what we find in many buildings across the city of Buffalo: old commercial buildings who had a former use that have fallen on harder times, where the owner either does not have the resources or doesn’t have the desire,” Petrucci said.

Mayor Brown said he’s committed to making sure commercial properties remain a source of pride and continue to stabilize neighborhoods in the city.

“Any property owner that disrupts this goal through inattention or ineptitude will have to answer to the city of Buffalo,” Brown said.