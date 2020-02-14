ORLNADO, Fla. — New businesses are popping up in downtown Orlando's Creative Village section.

$1.5B development is transforming acres into innovation district

Future phases include more housing, office space and a hotel

Financial advisor Kimberly Stewart relocated her business KRS Wealth Management there and celebrated the grand opening Thursday evening.

It is the first business to open in Amelia Court in the Creative Village.

"I can see the growth. I can see revitalization of the area of the Parramore area, so it's very important to me to come here," said Stewart.

The $1.5 billion development is transforming 68 acres of space into an innovation district. Future phases include more housing, office space, and a hotel. The University of Central Florida Downtown campus and Valencia College Downtown are already operating.

EA announced it is moving its regional headquarters to Creative Village in 2021.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer attended the ribbon-cutting Thursday and said, "A lot of people get lost in the fact that this isn't just the UCF downtown campus. This is a live, work, play and learn, a cluster of digital media companies and academics."

The long-term vision is to give kids access to education, jobs, and other opportunities right in their neighborhood.

"I know the history of Parramore. I know some of the constituents and people that live here. So it's always important that I show young black children that they can be a financial adviser, that they can own their business," Stewart explained.