There's a creative space for some DIY fun in Canandaigua.

Lath and Letters studio is all about painting one-of-a-kind, personalized wooden home decor.

Hometown & small business pride for a #DIY studio in #Canandaigua Lath and Letters is celebrating one year in the wood craft business. Get crafty with me! #YourMorningRochester @SPECNewsROC #painting #ROC #SmallBusiness 👀 ↙️ The sign on the left! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/n15EY5mgHn — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) February 14, 2020

The workshop is celebrating one year in the craft business. Owner Christin Cleere quit her traveling sales job to open the studio.

"We are just really enjoying ourselves. We have had a great welcoming here in Canandaigua. People tend to really like it," said Cleere. "They are catching onto this DIY paint and sip thing and loving our wood projects. It is something a little bit different that I thought that this area needed. We make the process super easy for everybody. It is very much a step-by-step process and choosing your paint color and your design is probably the hardest part of the entire thing."

These painted wooden signs are fun and some are so funny! DIY paint & sip and socialize at Lath and Letters S. Main St. #Canandaigua Christin Cleere opened the studio one year ago and is loving it! #diy #crafts @SPECNewsROC #smallbiz #YourMorningRochester pic.twitter.com/0iCGby0Y7g — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) February 14, 2020

The studio hosts paint and stencil workshops for all ages. There are more than 180 different projects to choose from. Cleere lives in Clifton Springs so she chose downtown Canandaigua to do business.

"It was very important when we were choosing a location was to find someplace that was accessible to the Finger Lakes," Cleere said. "I was born and raised in the Finger Lakes so it’s really important to us to make sure that people who maybe didn’t want to drive to Rochester or Syracuse had a place to come. So we just love downtown Canandaigua. It’s bustling, there are a lot of new businesses here."

You can register for workshops online.

The studio is located at 112 South Main St. in Canandaigua.