In the warmer months, people are teeing up at Greystone in Walworth to hit the links. But now there's something new over the greens for the winter months.

The Links at Greystone now has a 10-lane, 1,000-foot long snow tube run.

Make the most of the snow in Rochester--winter sports! ❄️ We’re taking winter fun to a whole new level with help from Greystone-a state-of-the-art, 10-lane, 1,000 ft. long snow-tubing run on Atlantic Ave. in Walworth. #ROC #YourMorningRochester #snowtubing @SPECNewsROC pic.twitter.com/dVbRqans80 — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) February 12, 2020

There is a "Big Hill" and a "Kiddie Hill" to enjoy. Dustin Odenbach and the Greystone team are excited to give families a new outside option during the winter.

"Yes! We kind of joked about this for years and here we are. We got it done and it has been a lot of fun," said Odenbach. "We are excited for the journey that we are going to be taking on with this and we are also excited to see how the community responds to it. The best part about it is you don't have to walk uphill. We have a tow to take you up. Let's be honest no one likes to walk uphill when they sled."

Greystone Tubing will be OPEN daily over *February Break* 10am-8pm. It is closed the 13th & 14th to make more snow and groom the BIG hill and the Kiddie hill. 2-hour BIG hill $24, 2-hour Kiddie hill $5. 1400 Atlantic Ave. Walworth. @SPECNewsROC #snowtubing #ROC pic.twitter.com/OiPMI3jHio — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) February 12, 2020

Greystone's fleet of tubes is specially made for the snow, ice, and colder temperatures.

"Yes, they are hard bottom. People want to go fast so the hard bottom helps with the speed. There are handles to hold onto and the hook to latch on to the ski lift. If you are not into the tubing and your kids want to, the restaurant and bar are open for the parents to stay warm," Odenbach said.

Snow tubing! Greystone in Walworth. Open Saturday all through Feb break! @SPECNewsROC pic.twitter.com/LYApuv5lLm — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) February 12, 2020

A two-hour Kiddie Hill pass is $5. A two-hour Big Hill pass is $24. The minimum height requirement for the Big Hill is 42 inches.

Greystone Tubing will open Saturday and be open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. throughout February break and open on weekends following that — weather permitting.

Here we go! Yes, I’m screaming! Snow tubing fun at Greystone in Walworth. Opens Saturday daily through Feb Recess and weekends depending on weather. ❄️ @SPECNewsROC #roc #familyfuntime pic.twitter.com/8bKwCpIm3z — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) February 12, 2020

Greystone Tubing is located at 1400 Atlantic Avenue in Walworth, Wayne County.