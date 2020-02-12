In the warmer months, people are teeing up at Greystone in Walworth to hit the links. But now there's something new over the greens for the winter months.
The Links at Greystone now has a 10-lane, 1,000-foot long snow tube run.
There is a "Big Hill" and a "Kiddie Hill" to enjoy. Dustin Odenbach and the Greystone team are excited to give families a new outside option during the winter.
"Yes! We kind of joked about this for years and here we are. We got it done and it has been a lot of fun," said Odenbach. "We are excited for the journey that we are going to be taking on with this and we are also excited to see how the community responds to it. The best part about it is you don't have to walk uphill. We have a tow to take you up. Let's be honest no one likes to walk uphill when they sled."
Greystone's fleet of tubes is specially made for the snow, ice, and colder temperatures.
"Yes, they are hard bottom. People want to go fast so the hard bottom helps with the speed. There are handles to hold onto and the hook to latch on to the ski lift. If you are not into the tubing and your kids want to, the restaurant and bar are open for the parents to stay warm," Odenbach said.
A two-hour Kiddie Hill pass is $5. A two-hour Big Hill pass is $24. The minimum height requirement for the Big Hill is 42 inches.
Greystone Tubing will open Saturday and be open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. throughout February break and open on weekends following that — weather permitting.
Greystone Tubing is located at 1400 Atlantic Avenue in Walworth, Wayne County.