The Industrial Development Agency of Montgomery has closed its public comment section regarding the proposed "pilot" tax break agreement with the Amazon warehouse project.

Residents and Valley Central School teachers hear from representatives from the warehouse project on Tuesday. The town's IDA will now consider all comments before voting on whether to approve the pilot.

The IDA board also heard from Town Supervisor Brian Maher, who, speaking on behalf of a majority of the town board, expressed support for the pilot.

This was a surprise for some members of activist group “Residents Protecting Montgomery.”

"His change in his opinion on the PILOT program. Last month, he submitted a letter against the PILOT program. Now he's for it because they renegotiated,” said Don Berger, co-founder of the activist group. “And I think, if there was any type of renegotiations, everybody should've been abreast of that."

The IDA will meet again at 11:30 a.m. Friday and could potentially vote whether to approve the pilot agreement.