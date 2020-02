Seven new stores are opening for business this year in Pittsford Plaza.

Wilmorite announced the new tenants that will be joining the more than 40 businesses already in the plaza.

Under Armour

Spenga

Adelitas Mexican Cocina & Tequila

Five Below

Body Fuel

Deka Lash

Goldfish Swim School



The new stores will expand the retail, dining and self-care options in the area.

Wilmorite says the new tenants will stagger their openings throughout this year.