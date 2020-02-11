Tesla's Buffalo factory is about to be front and center for both the company and the public.

CEO Elon Musk announced on Twitter Monday that Tesla will host its regular "company talk" for April from the South Buffalo plant.

Tesla April company talk will be from our Giga New York factory, where we make SolarGlass & several other products. Will also offer customer & media tours. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 10, 2020

He also announced the company will provide tours of the facility for both customers and the media.

It's not clear if Musk himself will be at the company talk or on the tours.

He's never made a public appearance at the Riverbend plant, but rather took a private tour there nearly a year ago.

It comes as the company nears an April deadline to employ 1,460 people in New York state or pay the state a more than $41 million penalty as part of an agreement for the state to build the facility.