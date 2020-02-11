Plans for what could take over the former Number Five restaurant in Binghamton remain up in the air.

The restaurant has been working on closing its doors for months.

On Monday, city planning board members discussed future plans for the property.

Developer Brian Pritchard is proposing a drive thru-bank and gas station that would also have a coffee shop.

Pritchard said the new site would be non-traditional and maintain the history of the 40-year-old restaurant.

Some neighboring businesses expressed concerns about the plans.

"The plan as it currently exists basically makes my business inoperable because it cuts off our flow of delivery vehicles," said Whole in the Wall Restaurant owner Eliot Fias. "Which, through the Number Five has been an unspoken agreement between us for 40 years and also it doesn't allow access to the few spots I have."

The Binghamton Planning Board put a hold on the public meeting until next month.

The developer plans to respond to concerns at the next meeting.