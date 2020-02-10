The Hearst Corporation is investing in the Buffalo-based Martin Group.

The Martin Group was founded in Buffalo in 2001and has expanded across Upstate New York with offices in both Rochester and Albany.

Executives say this new partnership with Hearst will allow The Martin Group to expand even more. The integrated communications company lists the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation, Wegmans, Under Armour, New Era Cap and Puma among its clients.

"What today's announcement means is that, we can continue that growth,” said Matt Davison, The Martin Group’s chief business officer. “Really maintain that upward trajectory. And not only work here in the upstate market, but think nationally. How we can support a lot of our clients like Wegmans, and M&T Bank and many others."

The founder of the Martin Group, Tod Martin, is still the majority owner of the firm.

He also still holds the roles of chairman and CEO.