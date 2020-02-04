A family-owned salon and spa in Greece has been helping people feel and look their best for 27 years.

The motto at Solutions Studio & Spa is "make time for you.” Jackie Leturneau and her sister Jennifer Grim opened the salon in 1993. Both are Hilton CSD grads and busy moms.

“I started styling hair when I was 16. I enjoy being with people and the love you feel from other people is wonderful. It makes people feel good and it makes us feel good,” said Leturneau.

Solutions Studio & Spa's family roots run deep. Jennifer Grim met her husband at the salon 20 years ago.

“My brother-in-law is the director here, my two cousins work here and my cousin's children work here. Everyone here feels like family," said Grim. "Our stylists have been here a long time. It is amazing. Most of our girls have been here a minimum of 10 years. it is a place where we accept everybody. It is fun. Is exciting. You get to relax and you get to unwind and try something new. We are here for every solution.”

Sisters Jackie Leturneau and Jennifer Grim have been helping people feel and look their best for 27 years at their salon and spa Solutions Studio & Spa on Long Pond Rd. Greece. #smallbusinessowners #spa #wellness #hair #nailartist #stylist #yourmorningrochester @SPECNewsROC pic.twitter.com/0t843khIwP — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) February 4, 2020

Solutions offers hair, makeup, nails, massages and laser treatment services for men and women. The February Valentine’s Day special is a pedicure with strawberry champagne and chocolate.

Solutions Studio & Spa is open seven days a week. It's located on Long Pond Rd. across from Greece Ridge Mall.