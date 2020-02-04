Food from all over the globe will soon be served under one roof in downtown Syracuse. After months of pop-ups and interviews, The Salt City Market chose the winning chefs to fill the food hall stalls.

...what the inside of the hall might look like: pic.twitter.com/EUPVSKqsUR — Jenna Bree (@JennaBreeTV) February 3, 2020

Fiona Day will serve sweet and savory pies.

Dreamer Glen-Johnson currently runs catering company Miss Prissy's and will serve American soul food.

Ngoc Huynh will serve Vietnamese food.

Sleyrow Mason will serve American Southern food.

Duyen Nguyen will serve cookies and cakes from Southeast Asia.

Latoya Ricks and her mother, Gloria McCuban, own Jamaican Supreme Cousine, and will serve traditional Jamaican food.

Hein San and his family will serve Burmese food.

Sarinthra Tong-Ngork will serve Thai food.

Sleyrow Mason grew up helping his mom in the kitchen, making traditional American Southern food. He says his passion for cooking grew as he got older. Currently a chef at the Mariott in Downtown Syracuse, he'll be crossing the street in a few months to take up his post in a stall at the Salt City Market.

"I can't even describe the feeling," said Mason. "Working so hard and putting in the dedication and time and pouring your heart and soul into what you do."

Food halls have been popping up in big cities all over the U.S. and Adam Sudmann, manager of Salt City Market, says this is just what Syracuse needs.

"Everybody comes together and gets to rub shoulders, maybe sort of people watch a little bit, see what's on offer, chit chat, get out of your own sort of bubble," said Sudmann.

Latoya Ricks saw the need for international cuisine when she migrated from Jamaica as a 19-year-old.

"They want something different and I think they are going to welcome us with open arms," she said.

All eight of the selected chefs were able to walk around Monday and check out where their stalls will be located when the market opens.

"To walk through that dirt, they can really start to see the spacial relationship between things and really almost walk through there as though they're coming to operate one day," said Sudmann. "It felt real."

But these chefs are already dreaming about their futures in Syracuse, beyond the Salt City Market stalls.

"I really want to make my mom proud," said Ricks.

"I want one day my kid's to be like, 'yeah I'm from Syracuse,'" said South Asian pastry chef Duyen Nguten. "Like really proud to say that."

There will be 10 vendors in total. Eight are the winners from the contest and two more established businesses will be selected soon. Sudmann says construction is on-schedule so far, and the Salt City Market will likely open its doors in November.