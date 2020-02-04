One of the largest fires in Tioga County's history is affecting the recycling process for municipalities in and beyond Broome County.

Taylor Garbage's material recycling facility in Apalachin caught fire and burned to a total loss early last month.

Last week, Broome County announced they would be taking over recycling duties for Taylor Garbage as they rebuild. However, now Taylor Garbage says they will not receive help from Broome County.

#BREAKING: @TaylorGarbage has released a statement saying they are not moving forward with the proposed recycling support from Broome County. As a result, they are removing services for the time being from the Town of Union, Village of Endicott, and Johnson City. — Dan North (@D_NorthTV) February 3, 2020

The company is also dropping services with the Town of Union, Village of Endicott, and Johnson City until the recycling facility is rebuilt.

"In January of 2020 we were raising it to $65, Taylor had raised their prices," said Endicott Mayor Linda Jackson. "Then a week later because of the fire, they raised their rates to $157 a ton. Then the next week, which would have been about the third week of January they raised it to $200 a ton."

Despite Taylor Garbage dropping out, the county said their deal with local municipalities stands.

"This operation is saving Town of Union taxpayers and Endicott taxpayers money," said Garnar.

With recyclables being hauled to other facilities across the state, costs are still high.

"My guess is we couldn't do it more than six months. I don't see how any municipality could without raising the rates," said Jackson.

Cortland County is having similar troubles. They relied heavily on Taylor Garbage's recycling facility.

To save taxpayers money for now, Cortland County is storing recyclables in their landfill.