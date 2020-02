A cat cafe is coming to Eastview Mall in Victor.

"Purrs and Paws Cafe" will offer coffee, pastries and cat-themed items as well as a separate cat lounge to play and interact with cats.

 

The kitties come from Keller's Kats Rescue and some are up for adoption.

The cat cafe is expected to open this month near Von Maur. When it does, you can visit from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.