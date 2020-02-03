Central Avenue in Rochester is becoming a go-to destination for home design inspiration.

There are now two upscale retail furniture stores located on a stretch of Central Avenue between St. Paul Street and Clinton Avenue, near the train station. DL Home & Garden and City Living Essentials have dozens of vignettes, accessories, rugs, lighting, and gifts for sale.

We have some home interior design ideas and inspiration with the design professionals at DL Home & Garden and City Living Essentials in downtown Rochester. Bob Breissinger & Brian Coutu are showing us around on #YourMorningRochester #interiordesign #decor #home @SPECNewsROC #ROC pic.twitter.com/cENGq3Wdwn — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) February 3, 2020

Bob Breissinger and Brian Coutu spent years transforming the old building that was once a hotel in the 1880s into a designer showroom.

“It was a lot of hard work over the years but we’ve transformed a section of the city," said Breissinger. "We go to all the trade shows in New York, Chicago, and Atlanta.”

This is small sample of the beautiful vignettes at DL Home & Garden on Central Ave. there are so many beautiful pieces Bob and Brian have found from around the country. #design #interiordesign #roc @SPECNewsROC pic.twitter.com/obdkHT0erK — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) February 3, 2020

Their newest store, City Living Essentials, located right across the street from Dl Home, was a former print shop. They renovated and decorated it in a loft-like feel. The vibe is urban chic.

"Part of embracing the city is embracing its history. Being able to transform buildings that were shuttered up and not really viable business and transforming them into a jewel of the retail downtown is what I am very proud of," Coutu said

This corner of Central Ave in #ROC has been transformed into something beautiful… a designer district thanks to Bob Breissinger and Brian Coutu. They own Designer’s Library, DL Home & Garden and City Living Essentials. #interiordesign #inspiration #decor @SPECNewsROC pic.twitter.com/TETiAxdCpL — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) February 3, 2020

DL Home & Garden and City Living Essentials are open Monday through Saturday.