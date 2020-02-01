A barber with major league connections is stepping up to bat for his hometown.

Andy Fade's clientele includes MLB MVPs Mike Trout and Miguel Cabrera.

After opening Andy Fade Sports Barbershop, dozens in Rochester will be added to the list.

Fade used to cut hair for the Red Wings, before getting called up to the big leagues.

He says he's best known for his trademark fade hairstyles, which keep on bringing people back.

"They always ask for, you know what, fades. They always want fades or Mohawks. Baseball players, they're always cutting their hair every 2, 3 or 4 days. They want to be clean on television,” he said. “So, they keep it fresh so I'm always busy."

You can visit the shop on Lowell Street from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesdays through Thursdays and 9 to 9 on Fridays and Saturdays.