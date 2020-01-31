The "Roll'N Deep" restaurant is back open at the Rochester Public Market on Friday after it closed due to vandalism.

The owners say their food truck, which was parked outside their brick-and-mortar store, was vandalized. They say food and other items were stolen, pots of soup were thrown against the wall, a fire extinguisher was sprayed inside the truck and the door and window were smashed.

The owners say their food truck is still down, but the restaurant itself was not damaged. The incident is currently under investigation.

An employee set up a GoFundMe page for the owners to help with expenses.