Looking for a way to start off your Saturday? Why not try ice cream for breakfast at Fairport's Moonlight Creamery?

The shop opens at 7:30 Saturday morning for "National Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast Day." What makes it even sweeter is that proceeds from the event will go to benefit Holy Childhood school.

"Yes, it is great. We have been working with Holy Childhood for six years and it has been a fantastic partnership and I think it brings a lot of fun and I think it does what it was intended to do which is break up the long winter for everybody," said owner Heidi Grenek.

She says the homemade holiday was started right here in Rochester more than 50 years ago by mother-of-six, Florence Rappaport. Moonlight will be serving up some breakfast-inspired flavors at Saturday's event.

Decisions decisions. What is your favorite flavor of ice cream? @Moonlighter36 is hosting “Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast” tomorrow beginning at 7:30. We are enjoying a taste now with owner Heidi Grenek. Maple bacon! 🥓 @SPECNewsROC #fairport #icecream pic.twitter.com/6iOeylZzPF — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) January 31, 2020

Grenek uses premium, all-natural ingredients.

"For the adults, we have bourbon and cornflake ice cream, we also have blueberry pancake, maple with candied bacon, which is very delicious and only comes out once a year," Grenek said. "We have oatmeal and we have espresso, which if you give it to your kids it will be a busy day for you, busy morning!"

There will be a line out the door for this! 🍦 Proceeds benefit Holy Childhood. @SPECNewsROC pic.twitter.com/C3canrWZ3z — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) January 31, 2020

Holy Childhood's Special Touch bakery will also be at Saturday's event selling pies and giving out free pie samples.

"It is a great experience. It gives us the opportunity to highlight all the good things Heidi is doing in the community and teach folks about Holy Childhood and all the programs and services we offer to children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities," said Laurie Otto of Holy Childhood. "It is a great community partnership. We love working together and we are eating ice cream for breakfast! The espresso with toffee bits is fantastic! I think I'll be awake right through tomorrow!”

So I hear this is @FairportPolice Chief Sam Farina’s favorite flavor at Moonlight Creamery #Fairport Yummy! 🍦 @SPECNewsROC Come have some for breakfast tomorrow 730am-noon. #nationaleaticecreamforbreakfast pic.twitter.com/sU3oj58214 — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) January 31, 2020

Moonlight Creamery's Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast Day is Saturday, Feb 1 from 7:30 a.m. to noon.