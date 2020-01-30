Waffles for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and dessert. A new restaurant in Gates has em all!
Danielle Duemmel, her mom Roxanne, and dad Mike are serving up all kinds of waffles from sweet to savory at Waffles R Wild.
Danielle is a 2014 Greece Olympia grad who studied culinary arts at Monroe Community College. Two years ago, she and her dad built a food truck to start Waffles R Wild. It did so well she decided to open a brick and mortar location too.
"I worked in restaurants since I was 15 years old and I am really into food. I love the industry. So, after college, I was ready to move onto my next thing and I figured why not do it for myself,“ said Duemmel.
There are all kinds of waffle options from waffle sandwiches to buttermilk hand-breaded fried chicken, waffle pizzas and desserts.
“I absolutely love waffles," Duemmel said. "I have to, don't I?"
"I love working with my family first of all and second of all, I am very proud of my daughter of course. We just love it. We love the food truck and we meet a lot of people out there, new businesses, they've been awesome, supportive,” said Roxanne Duemmel, Danielle's mother.
Waffles R Wild is open seven days a week on Lyell Road at Elmgrove Road in Gates. The Waffles R Wild food truck will hit the road again beginning in April.