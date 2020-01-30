Waffles for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and dessert. A new restaurant in Gates has em all!

Danielle Duemmel, her mom Roxanne, and dad Mike are serving up all kinds of waffles from sweet to savory at Waffles R Wild.

What started as a waffle #foodtruck truck is now a new restaurant in Gates serving up #waffles of course! 🧇 We're talking sweet & savory for breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert. We are at "Waffles R Wild" on Lyell Rd for #YourMorningRochester @SPECNewsROC #SmallBiz pic.twitter.com/kFp83kaB0m — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) January 30, 2020

Danielle is a 2014 Greece Olympia grad who studied culinary arts at Monroe Community College. Two years ago, she and her dad built a food truck to start Waffles R Wild. It did so well she decided to open a brick and mortar location too.

"I worked in restaurants since I was 15 years old and I am really into food. I love the industry. So, after college, I was ready to move onto my next thing and I figured why not do it for myself,“ said Duemmel.

This is Joker’s Chicken & Waffles at Waffles R Wild on Lyell Rd. Gates. Danielle Duemmel her mom Roxanne and dad Mike all work here serving up everything waffles! She’s a @GreeceOlympia and @MonroeCC grad following her culinary dream. @SPECNewsROC #familybusiness #waffles pic.twitter.com/D62odZ1rbb — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) January 30, 2020

There are all kinds of waffle options from waffle sandwiches to buttermilk hand-breaded fried chicken, waffle pizzas and desserts.

“I absolutely love waffles," Duemmel said. "I have to, don't I?"

"I love working with my family first of all and second of all, I am very proud of my daughter of course. We just love it. We love the food truck and we meet a lot of people out there, new businesses, they've been awesome, supportive,” said Roxanne Duemmel, Danielle's mother.

Waffles R Wild is open seven days a week on Lyell Road at Elmgrove Road in Gates. The Waffles R Wild food truck will hit the road again beginning in April.