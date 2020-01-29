Great Northern Mall in Clay is going to be a bit emptier as February rolls in.

Yankee Candle and AT&T will be the latest stores to leave the struggling mall. Both are expected to close their locations there by the end of the week.

The mall has been losing tenants in recent years. The region’s last remaining Sears location shut its doors in 2018 shortly before the national chain declared bankruptcy. Macy’s and American Eagle are among other large retailers that have pulled out of the mall in recent years.

The property has also been behind on payments to Onondaga County.

Great Northern was taken over by Kohan Retail Investment Group in 2017.