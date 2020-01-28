The Price Chopper in North Troy is closing its doors next month.

The supermarket on 2nd Avenue will be permanently closed on Saturday, February 29.

Mona Golub, Price Chopper's vice president of public relations, said the decision came after a review of the store and its operational issues that come from being in a flood plain.

The 72 employees at the store have been offered similar positions at other Market 32 stores around the Capital Region.

The commissioner of planning in Troy said this closure actually could be a good opportunity to develop something for Troy's waterfront in Lansingburgh.

Troy City Council President Carmella Mantello is also setting her sights on what the space could become, saying that if the supermarket chooses not to upgrade its facilities, the space would be good for restaurant and commercial development.