Kettle Ridge Farm on Log Cabin Road in Victor is about to get very busy. Owner Joe Hurley, his son Chris and the team are ready to tap the maple trees on their 70-acre property.

“Yes, this is the busy part of the season so we are starting to tap the trees now and the sap will start pouring in and we will be boiling it down to make maple syrup," said Hurley.

Kettle Ridge Farm is committed to sustainability. It has an Adopt-a-Maple program. Hurley is proud of the effort. Someone from every state in the country has adopted a tree at Kettle Ridge.

“Word has gotten out so people are adopting maple trees and helping to support what we are doing here at Kettle Ridge Farm. Families and other groups can adopt one of our trees for the season and if they are local they can come out and help us tap it and get a tour of the farm and get some pancakes and they can name the tree. It’s a lot of fun," Hurley said. "Kids love it and we’ve had families renew their adoptions for years starting when their kids were younger. It has become a tradition for a lot of families.”

Kettle Ridge makes all grades of maple syrup. They even have coffee-infused syrup, bourbon-infused syrup, maple syrup cubes and wildflower honey.

Pancakes are served every Sunday 9 to 1 in the Pancake Barn through March 8. They also have igloos for the Sugar Makers Igloo Brunch. Brunch dates are sold out, but visitors are asked to check back for added dates.