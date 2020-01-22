East Rochester is home to a custom furniture and cabinetry maker that designs one-of-a-kind pieces for clients nationwide.

The team at James Plukas Furniture on Monroe St. has been designing and making custom pieces for 35 years.

Owner James Plukas grew up in Irondequoit. He’s a Bishop Kearney grad who credits his parents with helping him find his niche in woodworking.

“I grew up in West Irondequoit and my parents wanted me to build a boat in high school and they noticed some aptitude and I wound up in a fine woodworking school in Massachusetts,” said Plukas.

The kind of pieces here, well, it’s not your grandmother's rocking chair. Plukas makes high-end detailed furniture with real wood veneer that's massaged, pressed and curved into shape.

"We have had a lot of great craftsmen who come through here and I think part of what we do here is both make furniture, but we also teach and learn from one another," Plukas said. "So we have had a lot of talented guys from wood schools and carpenter craftsmen come here and we teach them how to build fine furniture."

The Plukas team of six craftsmen hand-makes both commercial and residential designs for customers as far away as Hawaii.

“We did a local board room table that was 25 feet long by 8 feet wide with walnut and the clients, it was a local clients, and they just love the story that it was made local," Plukas said. "What we do is we take our ideas and an architect me provide an idea and we will take that and I will do some hand sketch concepts to help or trade a little bit more. “

“They solve problems. Woodworking has challenges. Wood moves. It expands and contracts and you gotta know how to design it and you gotta know how to work with it,” said Plukas.