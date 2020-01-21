Perry's Ice Cream, a tradition that has been made in Akron, New York since 1918, is rolling out a fresh new look for its 100 flavors.

“We wanted to modernize our look so for 2020 her we are. We wanted to make sure we kept the black look and the logo in the same spot, but there is a modernized look and feel and the font has changed. Each pint flavor has its own fun look and feel,” said Marissa Wilson.

Hometown pride in Akron, Erie County at fourth generation, family-owned Perry’s Ice Cream. This regional brand has been serving up the cold, creamy treat since 1918. We're live 🎥@perrysicecream with more on the new look. #branding #icecream #YourMorningRochester @SPECNewsROC pic.twitter.com/3n9hkgWOnB — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) January 21, 2020

This fourth-generation, family-owned ice cream manufacturer continues its cold and creamy tradition with ice cream, frozen yogurt, sherbet and even some non-dairy options. Gayle Perry Denning’s great grandfather, H. Morton Perry, founded the company.

"He started with a milk group and delivering milk to homes and then the Akron Central School in the 30s asked him to make ice cream. He was known to have a good family recipe so he made some on his stove and his son walked it to the school and delivered it so the school was our first customer," she said. "It is wonderful to think about what the family has done and the involvement in the community and making great flavors that delight people is fantastic."

We are live this morning with @SPECNewsROC showing off our new look for 2020 and seasonal Valentine’s flavors, Berry into You and Bad Breakup! #PerrysGoodStuff #ROC pic.twitter.com/b9e0thU8bC — Perry's Ice Cream (@perrysicecream) January 21, 2020

Did you know @perrysicecream has more than 100 flavors? We are getting a tour of this family-owned ice cream biz in Akron, NY. #icecream It started in 1918 with Morton Perry. His first customers: Akron High School. #buylocal #yourmorningrochester @SPECNewsROC pic.twitter.com/VOCmFwr3YH — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) January 21, 2020

Perry’s makes ice cream, frozen yogurt, sherbet and even some non-dairy options. Perry's employs 400 people who help cook, mix and package more than 3,600 cartons of ice cream every hour.

Check out the production line @perrysicecream This team mixes 1 batch at a time. It’s slow cooked for 30 mins. They’ll fill and package 3600 cartons an hour. Brian Perry is fourth generation ice cream maker. #familybusiness #buylocal #YourMorningRochester #icecream @SPECNewsROC pic.twitter.com/qWbMfz6KGb — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) January 21, 2020