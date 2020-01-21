Perry's Ice Cream, a tradition that has been made in Akron, New York since 1918, is rolling out a fresh new look for its 100 flavors.
“We wanted to modernize our look so for 2020 her we are. We wanted to make sure we kept the black look and the logo in the same spot, but there is a modernized look and feel and the font has changed. Each pint flavor has its own fun look and feel,” said Marissa Wilson.
This fourth-generation, family-owned ice cream manufacturer continues its cold and creamy tradition with ice cream, frozen yogurt, sherbet and even some non-dairy options. Gayle Perry Denning’s great grandfather, H. Morton Perry, founded the company.
"He started with a milk group and delivering milk to homes and then the Akron Central School in the 30s asked him to make ice cream. He was known to have a good family recipe so he made some on his stove and his son walked it to the school and delivered it so the school was our first customer," she said. "It is wonderful to think about what the family has done and the involvement in the community and making great flavors that delight people is fantastic."
Perry’s makes ice cream, frozen yogurt, sherbet and even some non-dairy options. Perry's employs 400 people who help cook, mix and package more than 3,600 cartons of ice cream every hour.