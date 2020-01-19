Some residents in Western New York are disappointed when they see snow, but it’s a welcome sight for skiers and business owners in Ellicottville.

“The difference in the attitude of the people who are visiting and the locals when there is snow on the ground is huge. People are smiling, they’re happy, they’re upbeat,” said Ellicottville Coffee Company Owner John Rounds.

Rounds said that when it snows during the winter, the number of people who come through his business increases by five to 10 times.

“When there are people in town, they come in here and buy a lot of stuff. One weekend it snowed a lot and I had a lot of customers come in. And then the next weekend, it wasn’t and three or four customers came in,” said Emilee Ruiz, an employee at McGee’s Book’s and Curiosities.

Business owners say Ellicottville has evolved over the years from a simple ski spot to a destination, attracting visitors year-round.

“The uniqueness of the village, the shops, the variety of dining options, the music, the events attract all different kinds of people,” Rounds said. “It’s a much more diverse group that comes in the summer, whereas in the winter, it’s more specific to winter sports.”

Shop owners say the real secret to their success is the support from other businesses and neighbors.

“If it weren’t for the community and the two ski resorts that are here, a lot of the businesses wouldn’t be here. We live off of Holiday Valley, Holimont, and all the people the Chamber of Commerce brings into town,” said Kimberly Reading, owner of Mud Sweat n Gears.