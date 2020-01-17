You say ‘mac-uh-RON,’ I say ‘mac-uh-ROON,’ but no matter how you say it, a pastry shop in Chili has mastered the mixing technique that makes them better than any place you'll find.

Sweet Sammie Jane’s is all about small-batch, hand-folded macarons.

Do you say macaRON or macaROOn? Sweet Sammie Jane's in Chili says it both ways! SSJ makes all kinds of the sweet meringue-based cookies. Live 🎥from @SSJ_PastryShop with more on a chance to win a free #macaron making class. #YourMorningRochester #bakery #smallbiz @SPECNewsROC pic.twitter.com/yOwqmWHwuI — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) January 17, 2020

“People love their macarons, they really do. They are fun cookies because you can flavor them in so many different ways. So, it is not the same thing," said owner Angela Marmo. "We have about 100 different flavors that we do. We ship them. We sell them in stores. We sell them out of our food truck and on Etsy.”

Marmo and her staff make 600-1,000 macarons a day. She also finds time to host macaron making classes at the pastry shop. You can enter to win a free class by sharing and liking the Sweet Sammie Jane’s Facebook or Instagram page. A random winner will be selected on January 21.

Sweet Sammie Jane's is celebrating 2 birthdays. To celebrate @SSJ_PastryShop is giving away a FREE February macaron class. To enter, like and share the SSJ page on Facebook or Insta. Random winner chosen 1/22. #bakingclasses #rochesterbakeries @SPECNewsROC #YourMorningRochester pic.twitter.com/INTX9hJGDG — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) January 17, 2020

“Yes, the classes have been so much fun. Everyone has been so great they just love making the cookies. I don’t think anyone has gone home with a bad batch yet. It is fun," Marmo said. "People get to know each other and they try their flavors at the end of the class. The class is very good and very popular so we’re going to keep going with them.”

Lots of meringue whipping happening here at Sweet Sammie Jane’s Pastry Shop. Macarons in dozens of flavors. Angela Marmo and Kirsten Murty make 600-800 a day. Online sales through #Etsy are huge! @SSJ_PastryShop @SPECNewsROC #bakery #ROC pic.twitter.com/kwrbc75ipO — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) January 17, 2020

Marmo says the key to making a good macaron is the mixing.

“You have to get the meringue right. You have to build a nice strong meringue when you’re combining your ingredients and not over mixing. I love coming in and getting to create and play and come up with new ideas. It is fun. We have so many great customers who come in every day and so you really get to know the people and it is awesome and we’ve had such a great following on Facebook and Instagram and so much support from the community.”

I don’t know which macaron to try first? Lemon, pistachio, blackberry, blueberry cotton candy, red velvet and mango to name a few! Sweet Sammie Jane’s is on Chili Ave. near Chili Center. #YourMorningRochester @SPECNewsROC @SSJ_PastryShop #bakery pic.twitter.com/8msN09Vpzq — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) January 17, 2020

Sweet Sammie Jane’s is located at 3313 Chili Avenue, in Chili. Most sales take place online through Etsy.