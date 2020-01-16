Corning Inc. is cutting its workforce.

The technology company, based in Corning, announced layoffs Wednesday, but a company spokesperson said it’s “a very small percentage” of the workforce in the Corning area.

It's not clear exactly how this will affect business or how many people will lose their job.

They said they won't provide the number for competitive reasons.

The company said they need to adjust costs and capacity while maintaining focus on key initiatives.

Employees who are let go will be offered severance packages.